Kuwaiti Sailor Amina Shah Begins Olympic Quest In Paris

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Sailor Amina Shah begins her Olympic quest Thursday sailing the (Ilca 6) class in the of Marseille.

The Olympic committee stated that 23-year old Shah, sailing a small single-handed dinghy, has prepared for this momentous event with international camps and courses months prior to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The committee hailed Shah's previous achievements and her medals from championships in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The (Ilca 6) class includes the participation of 20 male and 20 female competitors, explained the Olympic committee, adding that this is the vigorous event's first Olympic appearance. (end)

