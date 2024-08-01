HMC's ECLS Receives Gold Level ELSO Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HMC's Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS) has received the Level ELSO Award for Excellence in Life Support from the Extracorporeal Life Support Organisation.

The ELSO Excellence in Life Support Award recognises ECLS programmes worldwide that distinguish themselves by having processes, procedures and systems in place that promote excellence and exceptional care in providing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation to their patients.

ELSO's goal is to recognise and honour ECLS programs that reach the highest level of performance, innovation and quality. As a designated Centre of Excellence, HMC demonstrated extraordinary achievement in the following three categories: Excellence in promoting the mission, activities, and vision of ELSO; Excellence in patient care by using the highest quality measures, processes, and structures based upon evidence; and Excellence in training, education, collaboration, and communication supporting ELSO guidelines that contributes to a healing environment for families, patients and staff.

Dr. Ibrahim Fawzy, ECMO lead and Medical Director, Aisha bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital, said:“I am honoured to receive the award. This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication, exceptional skills, and tireless efforts of our entire team; physicians, nurses and perfusionists. HMC's ECLS program strives to deliver care to the highest international standards. Receiving the Gold Level ELSO Award for the second time, following our initial accreditation in 2018, is formal recognition of the quality of processes, procedures and systems in place at HMC.

“I would like to thank everyone at HMC who has contributed to this remarkable achievement, and covey my heartfelt gratitude to the support of Dr. Abdulsalam Saif, Head of the Medical Intensive Care Unit and Mr. Emad Mustafa, AED Corporate Nursing, Critical Care in achieving this milestone. This relentless support has been vital in our journey towards excellence,” Dr. Fawzy explained.