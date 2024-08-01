Municipalities Record 12,000 Violations At Food Outlets In Q2

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Municipal inspectors made over 96,000 inspection visits to food outlets operating in all eight municipalities across the country during second quarter of 2024 and recorded 12,000 violations.

The inspectors also temporarily closed 51 food outlets for not complying with the rules, according to a report issued by the of Municipality recently. The highest 4,573 violations were recorded in Doha Municipality, followed 3,390 violations in Al Rayyan Municipality. The number of violations reached 1,335 in Al Wakra Municipality and 833 in Umm Salal Municipality.

Al Daayen Municipality, Al Sheehaniya Municipality, Al Khor and Al Dhakhira Municipality, and Al Shamal Municipality recorded 759, 554, 343 and 80 violations respectively.

In second quarter of 2024, 11 food outlets were closed temporarily in Al Khor Municipality for not complying with the rules. Ten food outlets in Doha Municipality and the same number of outlets in Al Wakra Municipality and Umm Salal Municipality were also shut down for violations.

Eight outlets in Al Rayyan Municipality and two outlets in Al Daayen Municipality were also closed during the period.

During the three months, the inspectors took 1,636 food samples to central laboratory for testing the quality. The municipalities received 12,000 public complaints, which were immediately addressed. Veterinary teams of the municipalities inspected 100,000 slaughtered animals at slaughterhouses. The inspection campaign resulted in destroying 1,120 slaughtered animals completely and 39,000 kg of meat for not being fit for human consumption.

The officials inspected 317 tonnes of fish and destroyed 1.37 tonnes of fish for not being fit for human consumption. The municipalities issued 1,339 building permits, and 14,000 advertisement permits in Q2, 2024.

As many as 39,000 campaigns were conducted to combat insects and rodents across the municipalities.

The municipalities organised 58 awareness lectures and made 37 community partnerships with a number of entities. To enhance the greenery for preserving local ecosystem and climate, the municipalities planted 1,357 trees.