Qatar Museums' Animated Folktale Series 'Hazawy' Triumphs With Three Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums has announced that its enchanting animated folktale series,“Hazawy,” has achieved Silver awards in two categories and an audience choice award at the prestigious Collision Awards.

The series received the Audience Choice Award and Silver Award in the“non-profit” category, reflecting the enthusiastic support from the public, and the Silver Award in the“Arts & Culture” category, as recognised by the Collision Awards jury.

Produced by the Qatar Museums Digital Production team in 2023, led by Sheikha Roda Al Thani “Hazawy” is a four-part series of animated shorts designed to bring the rich tapestry of Qatari folklore to life. Each episode, ranging from three to four minutes in length, delves into the mesmerising realm where reality intertwines with the supernatural. Through striking animation and compelling storytelling, the series explores the depths of the human psyche, examining fears, hopes, and the enigmatic nature of existence.

Mohammed Al Rumaihi, CEO of Qatar Museums, remarked:“Receiving these awards is a proud moment for us and a testament to the remarkable efforts of our Digital Production team. 'Hazawy' is a shining example of our ongoing mission to preserve and celebrate Qatar's rich folklore through innovative and engaging storytelling. We are thrilled to see our work recognised on such a prestigious platform.”

Sheikha Roda Al Thani, Multimedia Producer Coordinator, and lead producer of the series, said:“We are immensely honoured by this recognition from the Collision Awards. The success of 'Hazawy' is a testament to the dedication and creativity of our Digital Production team. This series is more than just animation; it's a heartfelt tribute to our cultural legacy, and seeing it resonate with audiences around the world is truly rewarding.”

The Collision Awards, known for celebrating outstanding achievements across various fields, have recognised“Hazawy” for its significant contribution to the arts and culture sector, as well as its impactful outreach in the non-profit domain.

The series is available in Arabic with English subtitles on the Qatar Museums website and YouTube channel, making it accessible to a global audience.