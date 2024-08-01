UN Chief: Beirut, Tehran Attacks Represent Dangerous Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, July 31 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday "the we have seen in South Beirut and Teheran represent a dangerous escalation at a moment in which all efforts should, instead, be leading to a ceasefire in Gaza."

Guterres renewed his call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release all hostages, a massive increase of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza and a return to calm in Lebanon and across the Blue Line, according to a statement attributable to UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

"Rather than that, what we are seeing are efforts to undermine these goals," it added.

The UN chief urged the international community to prevent escalation in the Middle East, following an Israeli strike on Lebanon's capital and the reported killing of a top Hamas leader in Iran Ismail Haniyeh.

Meanwhile, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Process Tor Wennesland called for restraint and avoiding actions that could further destabilize the region.

Wennesland wrote on his X account that he is contacting with all relevant parties to work towards defusing tensions, and the goal is clear - regional de-escalation, including achieving a ceasefire and the release of all hostages in Gaza, and working towards a lasting peace.

The UN officials' remarks came in the wake of assassinating Haniyeh and his guard by an Israeli strike in Tehran.

The assassination took place after Haniyeh took part in the inauguration ceremony of Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Shura Council, in the presence of Iranian military and political dignitaries along with Arab and foreign guests. (end)

