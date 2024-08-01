GCC Chief Condemns Assassination Of Hamas Political Leader

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jul 31 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi strongly denounced the Israeli for assassinating head of the bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Dr. Ismail Haniyeh.

He said in a press statement on Wednesday that this operation comes within a series of crimes by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people and that it is a dangerous indicator of their lack of seriousness in reaching a political solution and restoring security and stability in the region and a clear undermining of the peace efforts being made.

Al-Budaiwi stressed the position of the GCC on the necessity of stopping the war in Gaza, an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people to achieve their national goals of achieving their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders, and providing a just solution to the refugee issue in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions.

He called on the international community and active countries to carry out their responsibilities and move immediately to provide protection for the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, to stop the violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the brotherly Palestinian people, and to engage seriously in the political solution to the crisis and allow the arrival of humanitarian aid.

He expressed his sincere expressions of sorrow and condolences to the family of Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, praying to Allah Almighty to include him with His mercy and inspire them with patience and solace.

Earlier today, the Iranian state television announced the assassination of Haniyeh at his residence in the Iranian capital, Tehran, after his participation in the swearing-in ceremony for the new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian. (end)

as









MENAFN01082024000071011013ID1108503907