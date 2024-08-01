Enemy Launched Missile Attack On Bashtanka District Of Mykolaiv Region At Night
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, Russian troops fired missiles at the Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv region, causing several fires.
This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Bashtanka district: yesterday, 31 July, at 17:42 and today, 1 August, at about 00:10, the enemy launched rocket attacks on the territory of the district. This resulted in several dry grass fires that were quickly extinguished by firefighters," he said.
Kim also added that yesterday at 16:48 the Kutsurubska community came under enemy artillery fir and at 21:22 the water area of the Ochakivska community.
There were no casualties.
As a reminder, on 30 July, the Russian military fired mortars at the waters of the Ochakivska communit in Mykolaiv Oblast.
