Border Guards Of 'Revenge' Destroy Russian Drone Control Centre In Bakhmut Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Bakhmut direction, fighters of the "Revenge" brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed a Russian UAV control centre.

This was reported on by the Revenge Brigade, Ukrinform reports.

"The control centre of the UAV with the enemy's personnel and weapons was destroyed - Bakhmut direction," the post reads.

As a result of the UAV hitting the control centre, border guards of the fire support unit killed one Russian soldier and wounded two others.

Also, the operators of the Phoenix unit's drones damaged two 2A36 Hyacinth-B guns, an MT-12 Rapier gun and an MT-LB tractor.

As reported by Ukrinform, on 31 July, over 40 Russian drones were shot down by air defence forces over Kyiv and on its outskirts.

Illustrative photo / General Staff