Azerbaijan, Turkiye To Implement Migration Concessions

Concessions in the field of migration will be implemented between Azerbaijan and Turkiye. Detailed information will be provided once the domestic procedures required for the agreement on migration cooperation between the two countries are completed by both nations, Azernews reports citing the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan.

It is important to note that an intergovernmental agreement on migration cooperation was signed during the visit to Turkiye on June 6-7, 2024, by a delegation led by Vusal Huseynov, the head of the State Migration Service and a second-level state migration service advisor. According to the agreement, specific concessions and privileges will be applied to the temporary residence permits for Azerbaijani citizens in Turkiye.

During the visit, a wide range of meetings were held between the delegations of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

"In these meetings, aimed at strengthening working relations and addressing issues faced by citizens of both countries, discussions focused on expanding the legal framework for migration cooperation, exchanging information and experiences, and implementing new joint activities. Detailed discussions were also held on simplifying the living and labor conditions for citizens of both countries, focusing on the main aspects of regulating migration processes between the two nations."

As part of the visit, the signing ceremony of the "Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Migration between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkiye" took place. The agreement aims to establish direct relations between the relevant institutions of both states, deepen cooperation, and expand the exchange of experience and information related to migration management, including mutual visits and the living and labor activities of citizens. The agreement was signed by Vusal Huseynov on behalf of Azerbaijan and Atilla Toros on behalf of Turkiye. It was approved by a decree from the President of Azerbaijan on July 26, 2024. The text of the agreement will be published on relevant internet resources (e.g., e-ganun) after both countries complete the necessary internal procedures for its implementation.

Additionally, Shamil Ayrim, a deputy for Istanbul from Turkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and head of the Turkiye-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, noted that positive steps have been taken to further simplify mutual travel between citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

He mentioned that following the signing of the agreement, concessions have been made regarding the temporary residence permits for Azerbaijani students in Turkiye. According to Ayrim, once the agreement is in effect, Azerbaijani students at various levels of higher education in Turkiye-bachelor's, master's, and doctoral-will be granted residence permits for the duration of their academic year, provided their Azerbaijani passports are valid for that period. For example, if a student completes a bachelor's degree in Turkiye during the 2024 academic year, their passport must be valid until at least 2029 to qualify for a one-time, four-year residence permit.