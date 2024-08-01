Azerbaijan, Turkiye To Implement Migration Concessions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Concessions in the field of migration will be implemented
between Azerbaijan and Turkiye. Detailed information will be
provided once the domestic procedures required for the agreement on
migration cooperation between the two countries are completed by
both nations, Azernews reports citing the State
Migration Service of Azerbaijan.
It is important to note that an intergovernmental agreement on
migration cooperation was signed during the visit to Turkiye on
June 6-7, 2024, by a delegation led by Vusal Huseynov, the head of
the State Migration Service and a second-level state migration
service advisor. According to the agreement, specific concessions
and privileges will be applied to the temporary residence permits
for Azerbaijani citizens in Turkiye.
During the visit, a wide range of meetings were held between the
delegations of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.
"In these meetings, aimed at strengthening working relations and
addressing issues faced by citizens of both countries, discussions
focused on expanding the legal framework for migration cooperation,
exchanging information and experiences, and implementing new joint
activities. Detailed discussions were also held on simplifying the
living and labor conditions for citizens of both countries,
focusing on the main aspects of regulating migration processes
between the two nations."
As part of the visit, the signing ceremony of the "Agreement on
Cooperation in the Field of Migration between the Government of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of
Turkiye" took place. The agreement aims to establish direct
relations between the relevant institutions of both states, deepen
cooperation, and expand the exchange of experience and information
related to migration management, including mutual visits and the
living and labor activities of citizens. The agreement was signed
by Vusal Huseynov on behalf of Azerbaijan and Atilla Toros on
behalf of Turkiye. It was approved by a decree from the President
of Azerbaijan on July 26, 2024. The text of the agreement will be
published on relevant internet resources (e.g., e-ganun) after
both countries complete the necessary internal procedures for its
implementation.
Additionally, Shamil Ayrim, a deputy for Istanbul from Turkiye's
ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and head of the
Turkiye-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, noted that
positive steps have been taken to further simplify mutual travel
between citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.
He mentioned that following the signing of the agreement,
concessions have been made regarding the temporary residence
permits for Azerbaijani students in Turkiye. According to Ayrim,
once the agreement is in effect, Azerbaijani students at various
levels of higher education in Turkiye-bachelor's, master's, and
doctoral-will be granted residence permits for the duration of
their academic year, provided their Azerbaijani passports are valid
for that period. For example, if a student completes a bachelor's
degree in Turkiye during the 2024 academic year, their passport
must be valid until at least 2029 to qualify for a one-time,
four-year residence permit.
