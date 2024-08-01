Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the assassination of Political leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
TEHRAN -- The Iranian state TV confirms the martyrdom of Hamas political leader Dr. Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
RAMALLAH -- Al-Jazeera reporter Ismail Al-Ghoul and photographer Rami Al-Reefi are killed in an attack by the Israeli Occupation forces on their vehicle in Gaza.
RIYADH -- GCC Secretary-General denounces the Israeli occupation Regime for assassinating head of Hamas politburo Dr. Ismail Haniyeh.
CAIRO -- Al-Azhar Al-Sharif deplores as "heinous crime" the assassination of Hamas political leader Dr. Ismail Haniyeh.
KUALA LUMPUR -- Blinken: The United States neither participated nor knew about the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
WASHINGTON -- The State Department cautions the US citizens against travel to Lebanon due to rising tensions between Hizballah and the Israel occupation forces.
NEW YORK -- UN chief: The attacks in Beirut and Teheran represent a dangerous escalation at a time when all efforts should focus on ceasefire in Gaza. (end) gb
