Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the assassination of leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

TEHRAN -- The Iranian state TV confirms the martyrdom of Hamas political leader Dr. Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

RAMALLAH -- Al-Jazeera reporter Ismail Al-Ghoul and photographer Rami Al-Reefi are killed in an attack by the Israeli forces on their vehicle in Gaza.

RIYADH -- GCC Secretary-General denounces the Israeli occupation for assassinating head of Hamas politburo Dr. Ismail Haniyeh.

CAIRO -- Al-Azhar Al-Sharif deplores as "heinous crime" the assassination of Hamas political leader Dr. Ismail Haniyeh.

KUALA LUMPUR -- Blinken: The United States neither participated nor knew about the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

WASHINGTON -- The State Department cautions the US citizens against travel to Lebanon due to rising tensions between Hizballah and the Israel occupation forces.

NEW YORK -- UN chief: The attacks in Beirut and Teheran represent a dangerous escalation at a time when all efforts should focus on ceasefire in Gaza. (end) gb

MENAFN01082024000071011013ID1108503406