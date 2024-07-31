Russian Gazprom reports loss of USD5.6B for H1

(MENAFN) Russian giant reported a loss of 480.6 billion rubles (USD5.6 billion) for the first half of this year, according to its financial results statement released on Tuesday. Despite this significant loss, the company's revenue increased by 6.7 percent, reaching 2.9 trillion rubles during the January to June period, compared to the same timeframe the previous year. This revenue growth indicates that the company has managed to boost its income, albeit not enough to offset the substantial losses incurred.



In 2023, Gazprom posted a net loss of 629 billion rubles, a stark contrast to the net income of 1.2 trillion rubles it achieved in 2022. This dramatic shift is largely attributed to the sanctions that have severely impacted its exports to Europe. The sanctions have disrupted Gazprom's traditional markets, leading to significant financial challenges for the company.



In response to these losses, Gazprom is focusing on increasing its natural gas supply within the domestic market and expanding its exports to China. These strategic moves are part of the company's efforts to mitigate the revenue losses from the European market. By diversifying its supply routes and customer base, Gazprom aims to stabilize its financial performance amidst the ongoing sanctions.



Additionally, Gazprom is ramping up its investments in liquefied natural gas (LNG). This investment is crucial for the company's long-term strategy to enhance its export capabilities and adapt to the changing dynamics of the global energy market. By strengthening its LNG infrastructure, Gazprom seeks to secure new markets and reduce its dependency on traditional European customers, thereby ensuring more stable revenue streams in the future.

MENAFN31072024000045015839ID1108502802