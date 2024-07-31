Snoonu Shakes Up the Middle East Delivery Scene with Revolutionary Reels Feature

(MENAFN- Snoonu) Doha, Qatar – July 30, 2024 – Snoonu, the leading Qatari tech startup, is disrupting the delivery app market with the groundbreaking launch of its Reels feature, a first in the Middle East. This game-changing innovation is set to redefine the user experience by integrating visually compelling, short videos that streamline product discovery and enhance customer engagement.



The Qatari startup is committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the delivery service sector. By introducing the Reels feature, Snoonu is aligning with successful global trends seen in markets like the US and China, where similar features on platforms such as TikTok Shops, Amazon, and UberEats have significantly boosted user engagement and revenue.



This strategic move underscores Snoonu's dedication to staying ahead in the region, providing its users with a cutting-edge, personalized browsing experience.



"We spoke with customers and discovered that the most effective way to find great restaurants is still through local recommendations. Inspired by this insight, we gathered our staff's favorite dishes and created video reels to showcase these picks,” said Matthew Neff, Snoonu’s Chief Product Officer.



“Our aim is to share our top choices in Qatar in a fun and engaging way, and we've really enjoyed making these videos to connect with our customers," added Neff.



The Reels feature is designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern consumers who seek a visually engaging and informative shopping experience. The feed allows users to explore food items and marketplace products through curated short videos, streamlining their decision-making process and making it easier to discover new products and special deals.



This feature not only enhances the browsing experience but also fosters a deeper connection between users and the Snoonu App.















