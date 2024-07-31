(MENAFN) Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, has sharply criticized Washington for continuing to allocate billions of dollars to the Ukraine conflict, despite facing an unprecedented national debt crisis. His remarks followed the Pentagon's recent announcement of an additional USD1.7 billion in military aid to Ukraine.



Antonov described the United States expenditure on Ukraine as “throwing colossal money into the furnace” of the ongoing conflict, highlighting the irony of such spending against the backdrop of the United States' soaring national debt. According to the Treasury Department, United States national debt has recently surpassed the USD35 trillion mark, setting a new record.



The ambassador expressed concern over the allocation of substantial financial resources to Ukraine, suggesting that these funds could be more beneficial if redirected toward domestic needs such as development and addressing social and economic issues within the United States He criticized what he perceives as a lack of foresight from Washington’s ruling elite, accusing them of clinging to outdated policies and prioritizing the preservation of Ukraine’s 1991 borders—a concept he argues is no longer relevant.



Antonov’s comments also reflect a broader frustration with the ongoing geopolitical conflict, as Russia remains adamant about its stance on territories claimed by Ukraine and supported by Western nations. Moscow has consistently rejected demands for the return of territories such as Crimea, Donbass, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, which it considers integral parts of its sovereign territory. The Russian government maintains that these demands are unrealistic and disconnected from the current geopolitical realities.

