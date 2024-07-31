Wagner fighter dies defending against Tuareg

(MENAFN) In a dramatic and harrowing incident, a member of the Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, has been captured on making a final, desperate stand against Tuareg in Mali. The disturbing footage, which has been widely circulated online, shows the Wagner contractor engaging the insurgents with a stone after initially playing dead.



The confrontation unfolded last week near the village of Tinzawaten, close to the border with Algeria. Reports indicate that a military convoy, which included Wagner contractors alongside Malian soldiers, was ambushed by Tuareg insurgents. The attack resulted in the deaths of dozens of PMC contractors, with several others taken hostage. Unconfirmed media sources and unverified online videos suggest that the militants inflicted heavy casualties and damage on the convoy.



In the video, the Wagner fighter, identified by his Soviet-style camouflage and ethnicity, initially pretends to be dead as the Tuareg militants kick him. Suddenly, he rises and charges at the insurgents with a stone in hand. While some of the Tuareg militants retreat, the fighter is ultimately gunned down at close range by one of the attackers.



The ambush also saw the destruction of several armored and soft-skinned vehicles within the convoy, as well as damage to at least one military helicopter that attempted to provide air support. The helicopter, after being hit by ground fire, was forced to make an emergency landing.



The Wagner Group, known for its involvement in various conflicts around the world, has been providing support to the Malian government in its fight against Tuareg insurgents. This latest attack highlights the ongoing and volatile nature of the conflict in the region, where foreign military contractors and local forces continue to face significant challenges.

