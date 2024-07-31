Japan Bank takes bold steps towards normalization of monetary policy

(MENAFN) In a significant move underscoring its commitment to normalize monetary policy, the of Japan (BOJ) has raised key interest rates and outlined plans to reduce bond purchases. Monetary policy normalization refers to actions taken by central banks to reverse the accommodative measures typically adopted during economic downturns or crises. These actions aim to return interest rates to standard levels, decrease the amount of assets on central bank balance sheets, and reestablish conventional monetary policies.



Defying market expectations that predicted stable lending rates, the BOJ announced on Wednesday its decision to increase interest rates to approximately 0.25 percent from the previous range of 0 to 0.1 percent. This unexpected rate hike highlights the BOJ's determination to steer away from the ultra-easy policies it has maintained for years, which included the lowest negative interest rate globally until March. Additionally, the BOJ revealed plans to significantly reduce its monthly bond purchases from the current 6 trillion yen to about 3 trillion yen (USD19.6 billion) starting in the first quarter of 2026. This decision marks a clear shift toward quantitative tightening after an extended period of substantial asset purchases.



According to a survey, only 14 out of 48 economists had anticipated this rate increase. Despite this, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s actions signal a steadfast commitment to monetary policy normalization. The BOJ’s recent moves are likely to stir speculation of another rate hike within the year. As the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting looms, a hawkish stance from Ueda could signify a pivotal moment for the weakened yen, particularly as traders anticipate a narrowing interest rate gap between the U.S. and Japan. Comments from the Fed suggesting a potential rate cut in September could further support this narrative, given that higher U.S. interest rates have bolstered the dollar and exacerbated the yen’s decline.



The BOJ’s strategy to reduce bond purchases represents a deliberate move towards quantitative tightening, a stark contrast to its previous extensive asset purchase programs. These programs have resulted in the BOJ holding over half of the outstanding Japanese bonds and a substantial share of the market for bonds maturing in ten years or less. This transition highlights the BOJ's strategic shift from years of aggressive monetary easing towards a more normalized and sustainable policy framework.



