Clinion Wins The Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Award 2024 For Innovation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Clinion has been recognized with the Innovation award at the 2024 Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards for its pioneering eClinical Platform, which integrates artificial intelligence (AI), Gen AI and machine (ML) into its electronic data capture (EDC) system. The award is a testament to Clinion's commitment to enhancing efficiency and data quality in clinical trials through innovative features such as AI Medical Coding, eProtocol Generation, and real-time protocol amendments.



The platform's comprehensive suite of complementary products, including Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), and Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePRO), offers a unified solution that streamlines the clinical trial process. Clinion's strategic use of AI, Gen AI and ML technologies has revolutionized clinical trial data management, enabling faster and more cost-effective delivery of life-saving treatments.



Clinion's EDC system is designed with the user in mind, featuring extensive API integrations, multi-language support, and a drag-and-drop form designer, all of which enhance the user experience and facilitate global clinical trial inclusivity. The platform's robust data management capabilities and compliance with industry standards such as HIPAA and CDISC reflect Clinion's dedication to data security and governance.



Clinion's innovative approach and integrated platform have set a new benchmark in the clinical trials industry, demonstrating how technology can accelerate the path to market for new therapies.



