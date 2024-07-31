Wayanad Landslide: Out Of 400 Houses, Only 30 Remain In Mundakkai [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad: The Mundakkai village has been utterly ravaged by a landslide, with the situation still dire. Drone footage from Asianet News reveals the catastrophic damage. With 160 confirmed fatalities so far, the village lies in ruins, except for surviving livestock, a haunting reminder of the tragedy. Local officials report only 30 homes still standing, a stark contrast to the original 400, as per panchayat records. According to the government, 98 people have gone missing.

On Tuesday (July 30), weather stations near Mundakkai recorded well over 370 mm rainfall in 24 hours and the debris flowed upto 6 km.

To boost rescue efforts in Wayanad's Mundakkai landslide zone, a special aircraft will land at Kannur Airport at 11 am, carrying essential materials for constructing a Bailey bridge. 18 lorries are pre-positioned and will be driven to Wayanad, facilitating faster access. Minister K Rajan stated that the Bailey bridge will significantly accelerate rescue operations. Additionally, three Army Cadaver dogs will join the rescue team to enhance search capabilities.