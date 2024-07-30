Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti cabinet was apprised of the measures being adopted against a private company that fraudulently used a plot of land amounting in area to two million sq. m.

TEHRAN - The State of Kuwait Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya participated in the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, held in the capital Tehran.



KUWAIT - Kuwait Foreign affirmed its commitment to combat human trafficking, saying that such inhumane acts should be strongly opposed.



KUWAIT - Kuwaiti legislation has been shaped in a way that promotes the principles of human rights in a broader sense, which include the fight against human trafficking, the country's Justice Minister Mohammad Al-Wasmi said.



KUWAIT - Kuwait's investments in Morocco amount to at least USD 1.5 billion, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Anwar Al-Mudhaf said.

RAMALLAH - The Israeli occupation forces shot dead to Palestinians, including a minor, in the occupied West Bank.



BEIRUT - Israeli warplanes around dusk carried out a strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut hitting and demolishing a two-story building.

RABAT - French President Emanuel Macron informed Moroccan King, Mohammad VI of Paris' recognition of Morocco's authority on the Western Sahara, considering the autonomous rule plan by Rabat to be the only way towards a political resolution to the regional conflict.

ISLAMABAD - At least 49 people were killed and around 210 people received injuries during a weeklong clash between two tribes in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said officials.

NEW DELHI - Death toll due to the deadly landslides in south Indian state of Kerala rose to 126 and another 128 were injured. (end)

