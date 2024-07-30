BENCHMARK REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEMPE, Ariz., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, (NYSE: BHE ) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Additionally, the company's Board of Directors have authorized an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.165 to $0.17 per share, effective immediately. Second quarter 2024 results(1):

Revenue of $666 million

Generated net cash provided by operations of $56 million and positive free cash flow of $47 million

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 10.2%

GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin of 4.1% and 5.1%, respectively GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.43 and $0.57, respectively





Three Months Ended





June

30,



March

31,



June

30,

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

2024



2024



2023

Sales

$ 666



$ 676



$ 733

Net income

$ 16



$ 14



$ 14

Income from operations

$ 27



$ 26



$ 24

Net income – non-GAAP(1)

$ 21



$ 20



$ 20

Income from operations – non-GAAP(1)

$ 34



$ 33



$ 33

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.43



$ 0.38



$ 0.39

Diluted earnings per share – non-GAAP(1)

$ 0.57



$ 0.55



$ 0.56

Operating margin



4.1 %



3.8 %



3.3 % Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)



5.1 %



4.9 %



4.5 %





(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP results to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a discussion of why management believes these non-GAAP results are useful are included below.

"Once again Benchmark delivered solid results, demonstrating consistent progress toward achieving our longer-term operational objectives," said Jeff

Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO.

Benck continued, "While market uncertainty persists across a number of our sectors, we remain focused on executing for our customers while protecting margins, driving down inventories and delivering positive free cash flow, which we now expect to exceed $120 million in fiscal year 2024."

Cash Conversion Cycle





June

30,



March

31,



June

30,





2024



2024



2023

Accounts receivable days



51





56





59

Contract asset days



25





24





23

Inventory days



90





94





102

Accounts payable days



(52)





(52)





(56)

Advance payments from customers days



(24)





(28)





(25)

Cash conversion cycle days



90





94





103



Second Quarter 2024 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector were as follows.





June

30,



March

31,



June

30,

(In millions)

2024



2024



2023

Semi-Cap

$ 172





26 %

$ 166





25 %

$ 164





22 % Complex Industrials



142





21 %



141





21 %



167





23 % Medical



111





17 %



115





17 %



145





20 % A&D



109





16 %



106





16 %



80





11 % AC&C



132





20 %



148





21 %



177





24 % Total

$ 666





100 %

$ 676





100 %

$ 733





100 %

Revenue decreased quarter over quarter primarily due to decreases in Medical and Advanced Computing and Communications (AC&C) sales, which were partially offset by an increase in Semi-Cap sales.

Revenue decreased year-over-year primarily due to decreases in Complex Industrials, Medical, and AC&C sales, which were partially offset by increases in Semi-Cap and A&D sales.

Third Quarter 2024 Guidance



Revenue between $630 million - $670 million

Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.36 - $0.42

Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.52 - $0.58 Non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and other costs, and amortization of intangible assets.

In the third quarter of 2024, restructuring charges are expected to be approximately $1.0 million, stock-based compensation expense is expected to be $4.5 million and the amortization of intangible assets is expected to be $1.2 million.

Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at . A replay of the broadcast will also be available on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: semiconductor capital equipment, complex industrials, medical, commercial aerospace, defense, and advanced computing and communications. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions of the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the Company's outlook and guidance for third quarter and fiscal year 2024 results,

future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the Company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the Company's repurchases of shares of its common stock, the Company's expectations regarding restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangibles, and the Company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in any of the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Events relating to the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, continuing inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations and high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainties including continuing hostilities and tensions, trade restrictions and sanctions, or the ability to utilize the Company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the Company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of the Company's operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document, and the Company assumes no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses certain non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations, certain legal and other settlement losses (gains), customer insolvency losses (recoveries), asset impairments, other significant non-recurring costs and the related tax impacts of all of the above. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", a non-GAAP measure, which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June

30,



June

30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Sales

$ 665,896



$ 733,232



$ 1,341,471



$ 1,427,927

Cost of sales



597,946





666,201





1,206,113





1,296,938

Gross profit



67,950





67,031





135,358





130,989

Selling, general and administrative expenses



38,022





37,672





75,354





75,870

Amortization of intangible assets



1,204





1,591





2,408





3,183

Restructuring charges and other costs



1,471





3,287





4,814





4,713

Income from operations



27,253





24,481





52,782





47,223

Interest expense



(6,933)





(8,258)





(14,178)





(14,708)

Interest income



2,526





1,622





4,518





2,880

Other (expense) income, net



(2,323)





61





(3,500)





(2,104)

Income before income taxes



20,523





17,906





39,622





33,291

Income tax expense



4,995





3,915





10,092





6,940

Net income

$ 15,528



$ 13,991



$ 29,530



$ 26,351

Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.43



$ 0.39



$ 0.82



$ 0.74

Diluted

$ 0.43



$ 0.39



$ 0.81



$ 0.74

Weighted-average number of shares used in

calculating earnings per share:

























Basic



36,047





35,618





35,929





35,478



Diluted



36,497





35,676





36,388





35,730



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) (UNAUDITED)





June

30,



December 31,





2024



2023

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 309,287



$ 277,391

Restricted cash



578





5,822

Accounts receivable, net



376,568





449,404

Contract assets



182,090





174,979

Inventories



599,842





683,801

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



42,286





44,350

Total current assets



1,510,651





1,635,747

Property, plant and equipment, net



225,888





227,698

Operating lease right-of-use assets



125,082





130,830

Goodwill and other long-term assets



293,118





280,480

Total assets

$ 2,154,739



$ 2,274,755















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current installments of long-term debt

$ 5,928



$ 4,283

Accounts payable



346,153





367,480

Advance payments from customers



157,156





204,883

Accrued liabilities



133,823





136,901

Total current liabilities



643,060





713,547

Long-term debt, net of current installments



283,559





326,674

Operating lease liabilities



116,637





123,385

Other long-term liabilities



16,379





32,064

Total liabilities



1,059,635





1,195,670

Shareholders' equity



1,095,104





1,079,085

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,154,739



$ 2,274,755



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands) (UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended





June

30,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 29,530



$ 26,351

Depreciation and amortization



23,026





22,549

Stock-based compensation expense



6,361





8,657

Accounts receivable



71,346





6,359

Contract assets



(7,111)





(2,264)

Inventories



82,717





(28,096)

Accounts payable



(25,550)





9,499

Advance payments from customers



(47,727)





(12,260)

Other changes in working capital and other, net



(28,318)





(31,163)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



104,274





(368)















Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(14,407)





(47,049)

Other investing activities, net



(1,405)





585

Net cash used in investing activities



(15,812)





(46,464)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Net debt activity



(41,731)





102,237

Other financing activities, net



(17,161)





(17,296)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(58,892)





84,941















Effect of exchange rate changes



(2,918)





(209)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



26,652





37,900

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



283,213





207,430

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 309,865



$ 245,330



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June

30,



March

31,



June

30,



June

30,



June

30,





2024



2024



2023



2024



2023

Income from operations (GAAP)

$ 27,253



$ 25,529



$ 24,481



$ 52,782



$ 47,223

Restructuring charges and other costs



1,471





3,343





2,364





4,814





3,790

Stock-based compensation expense



4,185





2,176





3,867





6,361





8,657

Amortization of intangible assets



1,204





1,204





1,591





2,408





3,183

Asset impairment



-





-





923





-





923

Legal and other settlement loss (gain)



317





855





-





1,172





-

Customer insolvency (recovery)



(316)





-





-





(316)





-

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 34,114



$ 33,107



$ 33,226



$ 67,221



$ 63,776

GAAP operating margin



4.1 %



3.8 %



3.3 %



3.9 %



3.3 % Non-GAAP operating margin



5.1 %



4.9 %



4.5 %



5.0 %



4.5 %































Gross profit (GAAP)

$ 67,950



$ 67,408



$ 67,031



$ 135,358



$ 130,989

Stock-based compensation expense



326





426





423





752





819

Customer insolvency (recovery)



(316)





-





-





(316)





-

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 67,960



$ 67,834



$ 67,454



$ 135,794



$ 131,808

GAAP gross margin



10.2 %



10.0 %



9.1 %



10.1 %



9.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin



10.2 %



10.0 %



9.2 %



10.1 %



9.2 %































Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 38,022



$ 37,332



$ 37,672



$ 75,354



$ 75,870

Stock-based compensation expense



(3,858)





(1,750)





(3,444)





(5,608)





(7,838)

Legal and other settlement (loss) gain



(317)





(855)





-





(1,172)





-

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 33,847



$ 34,727



$ 34,228



$ 68,574



$ 68,032

































Net income (GAAP)

$ 15,528



$ 14,002



$ 13,991



$ 29,530



$ 26,351

Restructuring charges and other costs



1,471





3,343





2,364





4,814





3,790

Stock-based compensation expense



4,185





2,176





3,867





6,361





8,657

Amortization of intangible assets



1,204





1,204





1,591





2,408





3,183

Asset impairment



-





-





923





-





923

Legal and other settlement loss (gain)



317





855





(1,155)





1,172





(1,155)

Customer insolvency (recovery)



(316)





-





-





(316)





-

Income tax adjustments(1)



(1,437)





(1,393)





(1,484)





(2,830)





(3,007)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 20,952



$ 20,187



$ 20,097



$ 41,139



$ 38,742

































Diluted earnings per share:





























Diluted (GAAP)

$ 0.43



$ 0.38



$ 0.39



$ 0.81



$ 0.74

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.57



$ 0.55



$ 0.56



$ 1.13



$ 1.08

































Weighted-average number of shares used in

calculating diluted earnings per share:





























Diluted (GAAP)



36,497





36,401





35,676





36,388





35,730

Diluted (Non-GAAP)



36,497





36,401





35,676





36,388





35,730

































Net cash provided by (used in) operations

$ 55,816



$ 48,457



$ 24,538



$ 104,274



$ (368)

Additions to property, plant and

equipment and software



(8,504)





(5,903)





(8,318)





(14,407)





(47,049)

Free cash flow (used)

$ 47,312



$ 42,554



$ 16,220



$ 89,867



$ (47,417)



(1)

This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

