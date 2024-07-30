عربي


BENCHMARK REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS


7/30/2024 4:19:59 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEMPE, Ariz., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE ) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Additionally, the company's Board of Directors have authorized an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.165 to $0.17 per share, effective immediately.

Second quarter 2024 results(1):

  • Revenue of $666 million
  • Generated net cash provided by operations of $56 million and positive free cash flow of $47 million
  • GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 10.2%
  • GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin of 4.1% and 5.1%, respectively
  • GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.43 and $0.57, respectively


Three Months Ended


June
30,

March
31,

June
30,

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

2024

2024

2023

Sales

$

666

$

676

$

733

Net income

$

16

$

14

$

14

Income from operations

$

27

$

26

$

24

Net income – non-GAAP(1)

$

21

$

20

$

20

Income from operations – non-GAAP(1)

$

34

$

33

$

33

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.43

$

0.38

$

0.39

Diluted earnings per share – non-GAAP(1)

$

0.57

$

0.55

$

0.56

Operating margin

4.1

%

3.8

%

3.3

%

Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)

5.1

%

4.9

%

4.5

%


(1)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP results to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a discussion of why management believes these non-GAAP results are useful are included below.

"Once again Benchmark delivered solid results, demonstrating consistent progress toward achieving our longer-term operational objectives," said Jeff
Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO.

Benck continued, "While market uncertainty persists across a number of our sectors, we remain focused on executing for our customers while protecting margins, driving down inventories and delivering positive free cash flow, which we now expect to exceed $120 million in fiscal year 2024."

Cash Conversion Cycle



June
30,

March
31,

June
30,


2024

2024

2023

Accounts receivable days

51


56


59

Contract asset days

25


24


23

Inventory days

90


94


102

Accounts payable days

(52)


(52)


(56)

Advance payments from customers days

(24)


(28)


(25)

Cash conversion cycle days

90


94


103

Second Quarter 2024 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector were as follows.

June
30,

March
31,

June
30,

(In millions)

2024

2024

2023

Semi-Cap

$

172


26

%

$

166


25

%

$

164


22

%

Complex Industrials

142


21

%

141


21

%

167


23

%

Medical

111


17

%

115


17

%

145


20

%

A&D

109


16

%

106


16

%

80


11

%

AC&C

132


20

%

148


21

%

177


24

%

Total

$

666


100

%

$

676


100

%

$

733


100

%

Revenue decreased quarter over quarter primarily due to decreases in Medical and Advanced Computing and Communications (AC&C) sales, which were partially offset by an increase in Semi-Cap sales.
Revenue decreased year-over-year primarily due to decreases in Complex Industrials, Medical, and AC&C sales, which were partially offset by increases in Semi-Cap and A&D sales.

Third Quarter 2024 Guidance

  • Revenue between $630 million - $670 million
  • Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.36 - $0.42
  • Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.52 - $0.58
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and other costs, and amortization of intangible assets.

In the third quarter of 2024, restructuring charges are expected to be approximately $1.0 million, stock-based compensation expense is expected to be $4.5 million and the amortization of intangible assets is expected to be $1.2 million.

Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at . A replay of the broadcast will also be available on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: semiconductor capital equipment, complex industrials, medical, commercial aerospace, defense, and advanced computing and communications. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions of the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the Company's outlook and guidance for third quarter and fiscal year 2024 results,
future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the Company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the Company's repurchases of shares of its common stock, the Company's expectations regarding restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangibles, and the Company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in any of the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Events relating to the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, continuing inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations and high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainties including continuing hostilities and tensions, trade restrictions and sanctions, or the ability to utilize the Company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the Company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of the Company's operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document, and the Company assumes no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses certain non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations, certain legal and other settlement losses (gains), customer insolvency losses (recoveries), asset impairments, other significant non-recurring costs and the related tax impacts of all of the above. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", a non-GAAP measure, which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June
30,

June
30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Sales

$

665,896

$

733,232

$

1,341,471

$

1,427,927

Cost of sales

597,946


666,201


1,206,113


1,296,938

Gross profit

67,950


67,031


135,358


130,989

Selling, general and administrative expenses

38,022


37,672


75,354


75,870

Amortization of intangible assets

1,204


1,591


2,408


3,183

Restructuring charges and other costs

1,471


3,287


4,814


4,713

Income from operations

27,253


24,481


52,782


47,223

Interest expense

(6,933)


(8,258)


(14,178)


(14,708)

Interest income

2,526


1,622


4,518


2,880

Other (expense) income, net

(2,323)


61


(3,500)


(2,104)

Income before income taxes

20,523


17,906


39,622


33,291

Income tax expense

4,995


3,915


10,092


6,940

Net income

$

15,528

$

13,991

$

29,530

$

26,351

Earnings per share:











Basic

$

0.43

$

0.39

$

0.82

$

0.74

Diluted

$

0.43

$

0.39

$

0.81

$

0.74

Weighted-average number of shares used in
calculating earnings per share:












Basic

36,047


35,618


35,929


35,478


Diluted

36,497


35,676


36,388


35,730

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)

(UNAUDITED)



June
30,

December 31,


2024

2023

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

309,287

$

277,391

Restricted cash

578


5,822

Accounts receivable, net

376,568


449,404

Contract assets

182,090


174,979

Inventories

599,842


683,801

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

42,286


44,350

Total current assets

1,510,651


1,635,747

Property, plant and equipment, net

225,888


227,698

Operating lease right-of-use assets

125,082


130,830

Goodwill and other long-term assets

293,118


280,480

Total assets

$

2,154,739

$

2,274,755







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current installments of long-term debt

$

5,928

$

4,283

Accounts payable

346,153


367,480

Advance payments from customers

157,156


204,883

Accrued liabilities

133,823


136,901

Total current liabilities

643,060


713,547

Long-term debt, net of current installments

283,559


326,674

Operating lease liabilities

116,637


123,385

Other long-term liabilities

16,379


32,064

Total liabilities

1,059,635


1,195,670

Shareholders' equity

1,095,104


1,079,085

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,154,739

$

2,274,755

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In Thousands)

(UNAUDITED)



Six Months Ended


June
30,


2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income

$

29,530

$

26,351

Depreciation and amortization

23,026


22,549

Stock-based compensation expense

6,361


8,657

Accounts receivable

71,346


6,359

Contract assets

(7,111)


(2,264)

Inventories

82,717


(28,096)

Accounts payable

(25,550)


9,499

Advance payments from customers

(47,727)


(12,260)

Other changes in working capital and other, net

(28,318)


(31,163)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

104,274


(368)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions to property, plant and equipment and software

(14,407)


(47,049)

Other investing activities, net

(1,405)


585

Net cash used in investing activities

(15,812)


(46,464)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Net debt activity

(41,731)


102,237

Other financing activities, net

(17,161)


(17,296)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(58,892)


84,941







Effect of exchange rate changes

(2,918)


(209)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

26,652


37,900

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

283,213


207,430

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

309,865

$

245,330

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June
30,

March
31,

June
30,

June
30,

June
30,


2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Income from operations (GAAP)

$

27,253

$

25,529

$

24,481

$

52,782

$

47,223

Restructuring charges and other costs

1,471


3,343


2,364


4,814


3,790

Stock-based compensation expense

4,185


2,176


3,867


6,361


8,657

Amortization of intangible assets

1,204


1,204


1,591


2,408


3,183

Asset impairment

-


-


923


-


923

Legal and other settlement loss (gain)

317


855


-


1,172


-

Customer insolvency (recovery)

(316)


-


-


(316)


-

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

34,114

$

33,107

$

33,226

$

67,221

$

63,776

GAAP operating margin

4.1

%

3.8

%

3.3

%

3.9

%

3.3

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

5.1

%

4.9

%

4.5

%

5.0

%

4.5

%
















Gross profit (GAAP)

$

67,950

$

67,408

$

67,031

$

135,358

$

130,989

Stock-based compensation expense

326


426


423


752


819

Customer insolvency (recovery)

(316)


-


-


(316)


-

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

67,960

$

67,834

$

67,454

$

135,794

$

131,808

GAAP gross margin

10.2

%

10.0

%

9.1

%

10.1

%

9.2

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

10.2

%

10.0

%

9.2

%

10.1

%

9.2

%
















Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

38,022

$

37,332

$

37,672

$

75,354

$

75,870

Stock-based compensation expense

(3,858)


(1,750)


(3,444)


(5,608)


(7,838)

Legal and other settlement (loss) gain

(317)


(855)


-


(1,172)


-

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

33,847

$

34,727

$

34,228

$

68,574

$

68,032
















Net income (GAAP)

$

15,528

$

14,002

$

13,991

$

29,530

$

26,351

Restructuring charges and other costs

1,471


3,343


2,364


4,814


3,790

Stock-based compensation expense

4,185


2,176


3,867


6,361


8,657

Amortization of intangible assets

1,204


1,204


1,591


2,408


3,183

Asset impairment

-


-


923


-


923

Legal and other settlement loss (gain)

317


855


(1,155)


1,172


(1,155)

Customer insolvency (recovery)

(316)


-


-


(316)


-

Income tax adjustments(1)

(1,437)


(1,393)


(1,484)


(2,830)


(3,007)

Non-GAAP net income

$

20,952

$

20,187

$

20,097

$

41,139

$

38,742
















Diluted earnings per share:














Diluted (GAAP)

$

0.43

$

0.38

$

0.39

$

0.81

$

0.74

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$

0.57

$

0.55

$

0.56

$

1.13

$

1.08
















Weighted-average number of shares used in
calculating diluted earnings per share:














Diluted (GAAP)

36,497


36,401


35,676


36,388


35,730

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

36,497


36,401


35,676


36,388


35,730
















Net cash provided by (used in) operations

$

55,816

$

48,457

$

24,538

$

104,274

$

(368)

Additions to property, plant and
equipment and software

(8,504)


(5,903)


(8,318)


(14,407)


(47,049)

Free cash flow (used)

$

47,312

$

42,554

$

16,220

$

89,867

$

(47,417)

(1)
This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

