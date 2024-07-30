Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Oil Depot In Kursk Region - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit an enemy oil depot in Russia's Kursk region last night.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"Last night, the enemy's Logistics Center No. 43 oil depot in Vozy, Russia's Kursk region, was successfully attacked. According to intelligence data, a fire broke out at the enemy facility as a result of the attack," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the forces and means of the Security Service of Ukraine in collaboration with other units of the Defense Forces carried out the attack.

"The Defense Forces will continue to take all possible measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers to force them to stop their armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued...,” the press service said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine again hit important enemy targets in the Russian Federation, including a number of traction power substations of the Russian invaders in the Kursk region.