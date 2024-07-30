Prime Ministry Affairs Minister Attends Inauguration Ceremony Of New Iranian President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 30 (Petra) -- of State for Prime Affairs, Ibrahim Al-Jazi participated in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President, Masoud Bazhkian, which was held on Tuesday afternoon in Tehran, along with a number of officials from various countries of the world.Al-Jazi expressed his wishes to President Bazeshkian for more progress and prosperity for the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his keenness to strengthen relations between the two countries in various fields.Al-Jazi was accompanied by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Diplomatic and Expatriate Affairs, Majed Qatarneh, and the staff of the Jordanian Embassy in Tehran.