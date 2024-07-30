Picklerage Welcomes New VP Of Franchise Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Premier Indoor Pickleball Club Franchise Adds New Leadership to Provide Unparalleled Support to Franchisees

premier indoor pickleball club franchise, is thrilled to add a new Vice President of Franchise Development to its leadership team. As PickleRage works to provide a superior indoor Pickleball experience for guests, they have brought on Eric OConnor to strengthen the brand's expansion efforts and provide streamlined systems for franchisees.

Offering an impressive background in business and franchise development, OConnor built his reputation in the industry with over 25 years of experience prior to joining PickleRage, having started a restaurant concept he grew to multiple locations throughout two states and working with a partner to establish a 14-unit gas and convenience store chain. OConnor eventually went on to serve as VP of Franchise Development for brands like Huntington Learning, Edible Arrangements, Saladworks and World Gym International as well as Sr. Director of Franchise Development at Tommy's Express car wash. His knowledge and expertise make him the perfect fit to help passionate franchisees find success through PickleRage's franchise opportunity.

"Having built my own restaurant brand successfully and spent the majority of my career working to help concepts expand and establish themselves in their prospective industries, I was looking for the perfect fit for my next venture," said OConnor. "I was impressed with the dedication and professionalism each team member I met brought to the table and the boom that the sport is experiencing is an exciting prospect. I'm thrilled to start guiding franchisees throughout their journey and offering them the guidance that would've benefited me as I was growing my own brand."

PickleRage recognizes the importance of franchisees having a support team that they can trust and OConnor's knowledge in financing, real-estate development and site selection are invaluable assets. With locations opening soon in Florida and Maryland, following the recent opening of a PickleRage in Michigan, he will be a tremendous help in the new franchise locations in Grand Rapids, MI, Kalamazoo, MI, and Mobile, AL finding success.



"We couldn't be more excited for Eric to join the PickleRage family," stated David Smith, Chief Operating Officer at PickleRage. "His prior experience in franchise development and real estate will greatly benefit our future franchisees as we continue our national growth. The addition to our already stellar leadership team will help ensure PickleRage will thrive in new communities throughout the country."

With world-class social, tournament, and instructional programing, PickleRage is looking for passionate lovers of the game and aspiring entrepreneurs to bring the most popular sport in America to communities nationwide. With more than 500 locations planned over the next five years, PickleRage is set to take the pickleball-world by storm. The overall investment cost to open a PickleRage club ranges from $827,800 to $1,803,200.

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect.

PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. As one of America's fastest-growing chains of indoor pickleball clubs, PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit

