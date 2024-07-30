(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Parcel Logistics business of Körber, a leading global group headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, recently completed a large-scale, multi-year upgrade project on their Visicon Polaris machine fleet for a major multinational & receiving and management client headquartered in the US. The project, which began in January 2023, involved over 100 Körber engineering employees and technicians who upgraded 379 Visicon Polaris singulator machines across North America, resulting in a 73% reduction in machine downtime for the customer.

Körber's fully automated Visicon Polaris is designed to quickly place large volumes of packages of all shapes and sizes in single file, thereby enabling the packages to be efficiently scanned, weighed, and sorted further down the process chain. It boasts the highest throughput on the market with variable transport speeds, along with an AI-based vision system that enables end users to track packages and to flag, pinpoint, and quickly address issues, resulting in drastically reduced machine downtime.

"These machines are operating-around the clock in some cases-in very high intensity environments: The facilities they're placed in can get very hot in the summer and freezing cold in the winter, so this upgrade project was designed to ensure that the Visicon Polaris would withstand these conditions, while also empowering the employees who operate and maintain them to quickly pinpoint and address issues," said Thomas Worthy, Project Lead, Parcel Logistics North America, Körber Business Area Supply Chain.

"Another key feature of this upgrade project is that it has vastly simplified the process to replace machine parts, eliminating the need for re-programming and therefore making it more plug and play for the end user," said Todd Henry, Vice President of Operations, Parcel Logistics North America, Business Area Supply Chain. "We seek to build authentic, long-term relationships with our clients, whom we view as partners. This project was about working closely with our customer to develop a win-win solution that would generate significant cost savings for them, as well as make it easier for the employees who operate and maintain these machines day in and day out," Henry added.

