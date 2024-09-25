Millions of Americans brace for record-breaking heat wave in east

(MENAFN) Millions of Americans are bracing themselves for extreme heat as a record-breaking heat wave moves eastward, posing significant threats to major urban areas with predictions of "particularly intense" temperatures. This relentless heat wave, which has already caused considerable distress in the western US over the past week, is now extending its reach into central and eastern regions. As reported by USA Today, this shift is bringing with it a multitude of health risks and infrastructural challenges.



Meteorologists and health officials are issuing urgent warnings about the potentially deadly conditions that millions of Americans are expected to face as temperatures continue to rise. The National Weather Service, cited by USA Today, has indicated that a widespread heatwave will affect areas from the Plains to the East Coast over the next few days, with particularly severe impacts expected in urban centers across the Southeast, the Ohio Valley, and along the East Coast.



AccuWeather forecasts that at least 30 million people will encounter temperatures reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit (approximately 37.8 degrees Celsius) or higher. Furthermore, millions more are anticipated to experience temperatures in the 90s Fahrenheit. The gravity of the situation is highlighted by projections of heat indices soaring to between 105 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit (approximately 40.6 to 43.3 degrees Celsius) in numerous areas. These extreme heat conditions are compounded by high humidity levels, creating a perilous environment, especially for vulnerable populations.



The National Weather Service has cautioned that these conditions could be "dangerous and potentially deadly" for those without sufficient access to effective cooling and hydration. The risk is especially acute in urban areas across the Southeast, Ohio Valley, and East Coast, where the heat is expected to be most severe.



The heat wave has already been associated with at least 30 deaths in the western US, and concerns are mounting as it extends eastward. Overnight temperatures, which are forecasted to remain in the mid to upper 70s, offer minimal relief from the oppressive daytime heat. This combination of intense daytime heat and insufficient nighttime cooling underscores the urgent need for precautions and support for those most at risk.

