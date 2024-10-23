Iran's yearly pistachio production to reach 200,000 tons

(MENAFN) According to a report from an Iranian news agency, the production of pistachios in Iran is anticipated to reach 200,000 tons by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, which concludes in March 2025. Jalil Karbakhsh-Ravari, the deputy head of the board of trustees of the Iran Pistachio Association, disclosed this information, highlighting the steady growth trajectory of pistachio production in the country.



Karbakhsh-Ravari further noted that the volume of pistachio exports for the ongoing year is projected to be around 120,000 tons, similar to the previous year's figures. In the preceding year, Iran successfully produced 200,000 tons of pistachios, with 120,000 tons exported to target markets, generating approximately USD1.0 billion in revenue. The remaining portion of the production was consumed domestically.



The southern province of Kerman emerges as the primary hub for pistachio cultivation in Iran, accounting for 80 percent of the country's total production. Other regions contributing to Iran's pistachio output include Razavi Khorasan, South Khorasan, North Khorasan, Semnan, Yazd, Markazi, Qazvin, and certain areas of the capital city, Tehran.



Recent statistics reveal Iran's robust performance in pistachio exports, with USD74.1 million worth of pistachios with shell skin and USD31.9 million worth of nuts exported during the past two months alone. This underscores the significance of Iran's pistachio industry on the global market and reaffirms its position as a leading exporter of this prized commodity. As Iran continues to expand its pistachio production and strengthen its export capabilities, the industry is poised for sustained growth and economic prosperity in the years ahead.

MENAFN11062024000045015839ID1108318796