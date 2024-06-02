Shane Krauser To Speak At Utah Boys State

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shane Krauser is a retired trial attorney, a constitutional expert, and a youth speaker.

OGDEN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shane Krauser will make his third appearance at the prestigious, week-long youth leadership in Ogden, Utah. Utah Boys State is set for June 9 - June 15, 2024 at Weber State University.Utah Boys State is a high-level, intense conference focused on leadership, civics, and instruction. In partnership with Weber State University's Science Department, the American Legion Utah Boys State program is a first-class, highly-respected venue for the education of the youth.During the program, students are exposed to the rights and privileges, along with the duties and responsibilities, of a citizen. The training is practical with city, county, and state governments operated by students who are elected by their peers to various offices.Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, choruses, and recreational programs. Shane Krauser will be one of the featured presenters.In 2021, Krauser was invited to speak at an event held at Salt Lake City Community College in Utah, and some of the organizers of Utah Boys State were present to take in his presentation. Immediately after that event, he was extended an invitation to speak at Utah Boys State, and, since then, he has been a staple with the program.Kent Hansen, the Executive Director of Utah Boys State, said, "The dynamic delivery of Shane Krauser and his natural enthusiasm make him incredibly popular with the very young men who will impact the future of our country. If we don't instill a love of country, the sacrifices made by those who have gone before us will be in vain. Shane is determined to see that that does not happen."Utah Boys State is hosted annually and is featured in all fifty states, attracting some of the most promising students our high schools have to offer.Some of the prominent participants of Boys State who graduated as young men include President Bill Clinton, Governor Mike Huckabee (AR), Lou Dobbs (television anchor), Phil Jackson (NBA coach), Michael Jordan (NBA player), Governor Chris Christie (NJ), Justice Samuel Alito (U.S. Supreme Court), Neil Armstrong (astronaut), Tom Brokaw (television anchor), Alan Keyes (political commentator), Nick Saban (University of Alabama football coach), and many others.Shane Krauser commented, "The invitation to return and speak at this event is a badge of honor for me. I love watching our young people learn and become excited about the foundational principles that make America unique, including understanding the Constitution and the underlying ideas that bring that document to life. I look forward to helping them see the vital role each of them can play in carrying the torch of liberty well into the future."Given his vast experience that spans over 2000 speaking engagements internationally, including Mexico, Peru, and Canada, Shane Krauser brings a wealth of knowledge to educate and inspire these young men.Shane Krauser worked as a violent crimes prosecutor for 12 years in Phoenix, Arizona. He then transitioned out of government work to become a partner with a large law firm in Tempe, Arizona where he worked as a criminal defense attorney. Krauser was also an adjunct professor of constitutional and criminal law for over a decade.For media inquiries, contact Don Dickinson at 602.327.1375 or email ....Learn more at:Website:Social Media:

