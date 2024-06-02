More Than 400 Security Officers Working In Schools Across Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the Educational Security Service project, 402 security officers have been working in Ukrainian schools since the beginning of the year.
This was announced by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Ukrinform reports, citing the ministry's facebook page.
Klymenko participated in a meeting of heads of law enforcement and other government agencies held at the Prosecutor General's Office on the occasion of International Children's Day.
He said that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is currently working on the introduction of safety passports for educational institutions and conducting mine safety training.
"This is a set of measures that will protect our children from emergencies. In addition, this year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is launching lyceums where children of our fallen heroes will be educated," the minister said.
As Ukrinform reported, in late 2023, Klymenko announced the establishment of a secure educational environment in Ukraine, which will be overseen by police officers present at every educational institution across the country. Additionally, metal detectors and security frames will be installed.
The project was named: "Educational Security Service".
