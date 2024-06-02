Kuwait Ministry Of Defence Celebrates Kuwait Women's Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Defence held a celebration on Sunday titled (women...protectors of the nation) coinciding with Kuwaiti Women's Day, patronized and attended by the Ministry's Assistant Undersecretary Sheikha Dr. Shamayel Ahmad Al-Sabah.

In a statement by the ministry, Sheikha Shamayel hailed the ministry's leadership for supporting and encouraging women to take on more challenging roles within the Ministry.

Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Sabah, Assistant of Foreign Affairs for Human Rights, attended the celebration and expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the Ministry for encouraging women to help build the nation. (end)

