Kuwait Ministry Of Defence Celebrates Kuwait Women's Day

6/2/2024 3:05:33 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Defence held a celebration on Sunday titled (women...protectors of the nation) coinciding with Kuwaiti Women's Day, patronized and attended by the Ministry's Assistant Undersecretary Sheikha Dr. Shamayel Ahmad Al-Sabah.
In a statement by the ministry, Sheikha Shamayel hailed the ministry's leadership for supporting and encouraging women to take on more challenging roles within the Ministry.
Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Sabah, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Human Rights, attended the celebration and expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the Ministry for encouraging women to help build the nation. (end)
