JBA, LJBF Sign Mou To Enhance Jordanian-Lebanese Economic Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) - Jordan Businessmen Association (JBA) and Lebanese-Jordanian Business Forum (LJBF) on Sunday signed a framework memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening joint cooperation relations to serve and expand horizons of economic ties between the two countries' business community.The memo, which was signed by JBA Chairman, Hamdi Tabba'a, and LJBF Head, Nassim Dada, also aims to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in various economic and fields between the two countries.Under the memo, the two sides cooperate to hold events to develop economic relations among their members, provide possible facilitations in this field and team up to encourage and streamline exchange of expertise and information to develop opportunities in various economic sectors and establish strategic partnerships at the local, Arab and regional levels.The memo also aims to achieve joint cooperation in holding joint meetings, seminars and workshops with businessmen in areas of common interest, and collaboration in preparing mutual studies, research, statistics and reports in various economic fields.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Tabba'a said Jordanian-Lebanese relations are "historic and strategic," characterized by their "deep-rooted" heritage, which represents a "distinguished" model in pan- Arab action.Tabba'a also noted importance of joint work to discuss the prospects for investment opportunities, especially in "promising" economic sectors of common interest.Jordan, he noted, enjoys multiple "attractive" investment privileges that provide investors with a "safe" investment environment, with "numerous" free trade agreements and presence of many free and development zones.For his part, Dada said the memo will enhance joint cooperation and exchange expertise in various economic and investment fields between the two countries, in light of the several diverse opportunities at the trade and investment levels, which would develop bilateral relations.Dada noted the LJBF aims to provide a "suitable" environment to consolidate relations among Lebanese and Jordanian business owners and investors, and activate joint trade prospects, primarily promoting goods, services and consultations in several sectors.Additionally, he said LJBF seeks to provide support and assistance to Lebanese business owners and executives residing in Jordan on their businesses and network them with their Jordanian counterparts to discuss cooperation at all levels.