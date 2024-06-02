Dubai's RTA Announces 17 New Projects, Unveils Dh16.8 Billion Economic Roadmap

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 2:02 PM

Dubai's Roads and Authority (RTA) will launch 17 projects, and aim to raise Dh16.8 billion for their Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030.

This programme aims to double the direct contribution of the authority to Dubai's from Dh8.5 billion in 2021.

With this new programme, the authority aims to adopt modern by 75%, as well as aim to reduce the annual traffic-related deaths. Moving forward, the authority will also use zero-emission vehicles, reducing carbon emissions by 30%.

List of projects

The Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030 identified projects such as the application of tachographs for heavy trucks, the provision of autonomous vehicles and towing trucks, the commercial transport and logistics forum, membership in relevant international federations, and the creation of the National Committee for Small Vehicles.

In the future, the authority will develop digital platforms supporting the commercial transport and logistics sector, value-added permits, no objection certificates, heavy freight services platform, driver behaviour monitoring, aftermarket platform, construction equipment rental platform, road freight data centre, and updates to heavy and light truck fleets.

Significant growth

This strategy came after the significant growth shown by the commercial transport sector in Dubai. Currently, there are 351,000 registered commercial vehicles and 9,699 companies in the sector. Over the past five years, the sector has seen a compound annual growth rate of 34%.

In 2021, the direct contribution of RTA to Dubai's economy was AED 8.5 billion, accounting for 3% of the emirate's GDP in 2022. Additionally, the sector has created approximately 242,000 jobs.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: "The strategy will focus on regulating and leading the commercial transport sector in the emirate. It aims to identify developmental and innovative opportunities in the land-based commercial transport and logistics sector and to ensure that the sector's objectives, legislation, and policies are incorporated through various implementable projects and programs."

He added, "It seeks to identify prospects for investment and partnerships with the private sector. The Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy was developed in collaboration with strategic partners, private businesses, distributors, and retailers in commercial transport.

