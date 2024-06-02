3Rd Edition Of The Global Project Management Forum Launches In Riyadh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

His Excellency the of Transport, Vice Minister at the of Transport, Eng. Badr Abdullah Al-Dulami & the President of the Project Management Institute - KSA Chapter and the Global Project Management Forum, Eng. Badr Burshaid, at opening ceremony.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The third edition of the Global Project Management Forum kicked off in Riyadh today, Sunday, under the theme "Achieving the Dream: Leadership, Empowerment, Sustainability." The forum is sponsored by His Excellency the Minister of Transport, Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, and features the participation and presence of a select group of speakers, and specialists from various countries around the world. They will discuss key ideas and visions about managing and operating projects according to best practices and international standards.In a speech delivered on behalf of His Excellency the Minister of Transport, Vice Minister at the Ministry of Transport, Eng. Badr Abdullah Al-Dulami, emphasized that the Global Project Management Forum has become a national and international platform for exchanging visions, experiences, and turning them into tangible reality for the prosperity of this great nation.He said: "It is a source of pride to see the Kingdom leading this field globally and locally with its superior capabilities and potentials, and the growth of its mega projects in all cities of the Kingdom. These record numbers of individuals obtaining professional certifications are clear evidence of the efficiency of project leaders and the quality of outputs that align with our vision and goals to create a thriving economy and a sustainable vibrant society."On his part, the President of the Project Management Institute - KSA Chapter and the Global Project Management Forum, Eng. Badr Burshaid, welcomed His Excellency the Vice Minister of Transport, and the attendees of the forum from around the world in the capital, Riyadh.In his opening speech, he said, "Saudi Vision 2030 has become our primary inspiration to achieve the dream and sustainable change for a more prosperous and ambitious future."He noted that the journey of the Global Project Management Forum over the past three years has been committed to making Saudi Arabia a leading beacon and global destination for project management. Efforts have been united, and visions aligned, making us prominent locally and globally; the forum has seen noticeable growth in the number of attendees from within and outside the Kingdom."Burshaid explained that the number of beneficiaries from the forum since its inception has exceeded expectations. The first edition saw 2,500 visitors, and more than 8,000 visitors attended the second edition's events from around the world. Additionally, the Project Management Institute - KSA Chapter has consistently topped the lists of those obtaining professional project management certifications worldwide, outperforming the top twenty countries. According to recent reports from the US PMI for 2024, it has ranked first globally in risk management and second in portfolio management and professional scheduling certifications.The first day of the forum witnessed, a series of panel discussions, technical sessions, keynote speeches, meetings, and various activities. Additionally, the Global Project Management Awards were announced, sponsors and partners of the forum were honored, and memorandums of understanding were signed with several local and international entities.-Ends-This press release is issued through Arab Newswire ( ) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWireTM ( ) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed resultsTM.

Shreya Verma

Strategic Exhibitions & Conferences

email us here