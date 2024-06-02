(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The agreement sets the stage for the largest event in the electric vehicle industry, with participation from over 100 global brands

SHARJAH, SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 2, 2024

"Sharjah Expo" signs a partnership agreement to launch the Middle East Electric Vehicle Show 2025

The agreement sets the stage for the largest event in the electric vehicle industry, with participation from over 100 global brands

. H.E. Al Midfa: Interest in the electric vehicle sector adds significant value, enhancing Sharjah Expo's position as a leading destination for specialized exhibitions

. David Wang: The partnership with Sharjah Expo propels the development of the electric vehicle sector and boosts innovation in sustainable technology

Sharjah, May 29, 2024:

Sharjah Expo Center signed a partnership agreement with MIE Events to launch the Middle East Electric Vehicle Show (MEEVS) in 2025 at the Sharjah Expo Center. This major event, featuring over 100 global brands, aims to highlight the future of sustainable transportation and showcase the latest models in electric, hydrogen, hybrid vehicles, and electric bikes, along with the latest solutions and technologies in electric transport.

The signing ceremony took place at Sharjah Expo Center, attended by H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Sharjah Expo Center, and David Wang, Chairman and CEO of MIE Events, along with several officials from both parties.

Under the agreement, both parties will work towards the success of the exhibition, introducing the public in the region to the latest in the world of electric vehicles from various brands and manufacturers. The exhibition will feature components and systems of electric vehicles such as motors, electronic control units, and battery management systems, with participation from providers of charging services and integrated renewable energy solutions, highlighting developments in the electric vehicle industry in general.

A Strategic Step

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa stated that the partnership agreement to organize an electric vehicle exhibition at the Sharjah Expo represents a strategic step towards keeping pace with global transformations in sustainable technology and its new industrial applications in transportation. It aims to enhance the presence of electric vehicle manufacturers in the UAE markets and increase the spread of electric vehicles, contributing to the reduction of the carbon footprint in the transportation sector. This supports the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and the circular economy, enhancing economic development. The electric vehicle sector represents a promising future in the global industry, and its addition to Sharjah Expo's lineup of exhibitions reflects the center's commitment to organizing more specialized exhibitions that bring the latest developments and technologies to the public in the UAE and the region. He expressed hope that the exhibition would serve as an important platform for manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and experts to discuss and showcase the latest innovations in this field, providing an opportunity to exchange experiences and ideas and build strategic partnerships that drive the development of the electric vehicle sector in the region.

A Significant Addition

H.E. Al Midfa affirmed that the inclusion of the new exhibition in Sharjah Expo's program enhances Sharjah's position as a leading destination for specialized exhibitions that highlight modern and sustainable technologies. The center is committed to continuing its role under the umbrella of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, contributing through its organized exhibitions to supporting Sharjah's economy, enhancing diversity and innovation, and providing unique experiences for exhibitors and visitors, creating a conducive environment for deals and exploring growth opportunities. This is part of the center's ongoing efforts to attract more specialized exhibitions that meet the aspirations of various sectors and contribute to the economic development of the emirate.

Presenting the Latest Innovations

David Wang stated that the partnership between MIE Events and Sharjah Expo to organize the electric vehicle exhibition represents a pivotal step in promoting sustainable technology and presenting the latest innovations in the electric vehicle sector. He appreciated the center's commitment to providing a platform that brings together manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and experts to discuss and showcase the latest developments in this vital field. He pointed out that the exhibition is expected to be a golden opportunity to exchange experiences and ideas and build strategic partnerships that contribute to the development of the electric vehicle sector, presenting the best solutions and technologies achieved by the industry and exploring further growth opportunities in the sector.

