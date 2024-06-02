Kuwait Health Min. Congratulates Crown Prince
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi congratulated His Highness sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah for being nominated as the crown prince by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahamd Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
In a statement to KUNA on Sunday, Dr. Al-Awadhi said that His Highness the Crown Prince has a distinguished and successful record in both diplomatic and governmental realms.
He commended the Crown Prince's efforts in the digital transformation projects for ministries and state institutions, as well as qualitative leap in the quality of public services.
He praised His Highness's government efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, sparing no efforts in serving the country and ensuring the health and safety of citizens and residents, as these efforts were admired and appreciated by the political leadership, as well as by international and regional organizations. (end)
