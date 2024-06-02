RIMINIWELLNESS 2024 - FEDERICA PELLEGRINI ON STAGE

(MENAFN- Italian Group (IEGEXPO)) FEDERICA PELLEGRINI ON STAGE AT RIMINIWELLNESS

“Taking care of yourself as a woman and not just as an is the key to everything, it is essential to perform in every area of life": advice from the Italian swimming legend, Federica Pellegrini addressing the public of RiminiWellness, the Italian Exhibition Group event currently underway at Rimini Centre and on the Riviera until Sunday 2 June. During the interview conducted by Francesca Pietra - director of Starbene magazine - on the importance of maintaining a personal balance while juggling living an active lifestyle, reconciling mental health, physical training and a full agenda, Federica Pellegrini underlined the importance of “having one's own 'centre' to recognize oneself in. For me this was a cornerstone in periods of more intense training, autogenic training that led me to make some changes in my life to find the right balance to be able to swim the way I wanted, without any negative conditioning. Finally, some advice to the audience present at the show in Rimini who gathered in the Wellness Arena to watch the meeting with the champion: "The advice I can give you is to carve out even just 5 minutes for yourselves every day to maintain balance. Enjoy sport everyone!”.



GENERAL STATES OF FITNESS, THE GYM OF THE FUTURE COMBINING HUMAN SKILLS AND TECHNOLOGY

Gyms of the future will be more and more technological. Through the use of Artificial Intelligence it will be possible to monitor and update training plans based on the use of the machinery and the individual’s lifestyle. This is one of the main themes that emerged from the conference "The gym of the future, combining human skills and digital technologies", the second session of the General States of Fitness and Wellness held on the second day of RiminiWellness.

Regardless of the role of technology, sociality remains an irreplaceable element. “The name RiminiWellness reflects change: here we find people who don’t just want to be 'fit', they are looking for 360-degree wellbeing” explains Federico Schena, president of the National Conference of Sports Sciences. “Artificial Intelligence in this industry will only be truly useful if it is functional in amplifying the number of people who choose to make a healthy lifestyle a choice. Only 50 years ago, many jobs were based on physical activity, but today movement must be done by choice. In Italy today we have 45 offices and 100,000 graduates, a significant number of people who are involved in physical activity at different levels: we need gyms to apply our science, the same science that has brought Italy to the forefront of sports sciences".



WELLBEING AT THE OFFICE AND IN THE WORKPLACE

In recent years, more and more companies are adopting strategies to integrate sports activities and promote employee well-being directly in the workplace. the third session of the General States of Fitness and Wellness, entitled "Wellbeing at the office and in the workplace", illustrated how the data shows that this approach translates into a return in terms of productivity and loyalty to the company, especially among the younger generations. Roberto Sciarra, general manager of OneOnOne, commented: “While 20 years ago it was a wilderness, now wellbeing is a real driver, and the motto is: I produce more and I am absent less”, and he goes on to say: “investments in wellness are being made at a European level and at all levels with the establishment of a green discussion table on the topic". The session was moderated by Luigi Angelini, coordinator of RiminiWellness OFF; with Alessio Carciofi, corporate wellness teacher, Michele Loperfido of Wellhub; Deborah Zagari, people engagement director at Avvale; Giuseppe Ingenio, partnership & marketing manager of RSG Group; Federica Fiore, HR Business partner Italy and Southern Europe Haleon; Sara Baldin, OneOnOne personal trainer.



