Cyberhive Brings A New Era Of Cyber Security Protection To The UAE

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Cyber security firm, CyberHive is addressing issues surrounding the growing number of in the UAE, which saw half of the country's companies faced with security breaches in 2023, according to research CyberHives solutions provide an essential toolkit for all industries facing ever-evolving threats CyberHive , a leading UK-headquartered global cyber security company, is launching a complete suite of threat protection modules that block current and future cyber threats to UAE businesses.

Leveraging 20 years of industry expertise and a team of highly skilled professionals, the company's UAE launch comes in direct response to the region's medium and larger enterprises requirement for stronger network security and greater power over what passes through their networks, ensuring comprehensive protection against cyber threats.

The company's flagship product, CyberHive Connect, is an essential tool for every business, and every organisation, facing evolving cyber threats.

According to the 2023 Dell Technologies Global Data Protection Index survey, a comprehensive study of 1,500 IT and security decision-makers, almost half (45%) of UAE-based organisations suffered a cyberattack or incident that prevented access to data last year, highlighting the critical need for robust data protection measures.

Ben Locke, GCC Distributor, CyberHive , says, "We are launching in Dubai because it has long been globally renowned as a city of the future, a smart technology and innovation hub, and an environment that welcomes cutting-edge technologists. CyberHive answers all the questions on how best to protect this wonderful city, its businesses, organisations and people from the ever-growing risk of cyberattacks."

"Dubais commitment to establishing itself as a global innovation hub is evident in initiatives like the Dubai Future Foundation and the Area 2071 project, which foster an environment where businesses can harness the latest technologies and ideas. We stand ready to ensure businesses are fully protected from evolving cyber threats; that they can trust that their data is secure but accessible while reducing the administrative burden."

As part of the launch, CyberHive is focussing on CyberHive Connect, the company's flagship product which offers real-time intrusion detection and verification technology to protect networks from cyber threats.

CyberHive Connect helps enterprises move to zero trust architecture, as recommended by institutions such as the US White House Homeland Security department, CISA, and the UK's National Cyber Security Centre. Traditional vendors make this difficult and expensive to implement, but CyberHive Connect can be quickly and easily overlaid on top of existing security solutions, with no disruption to normal business operations.

The simple, straightforward, easy-to-install, resilient and scalable program is based on a secure software-defined mesh network. This means network behaviour - such as routing decisions and network policies - is securely controlled by software rather than hardware, allowing for easier updates, scalability and management.

The softwares lightweight design is optimised for expansive corporate networks and remote IoT devices, ensuring top-tier security without compromising usability or network performance.

Centralised administration allows for straightforward deployment across client devices and endpoints. It is fully compatible with existing single sign-on (SSO) authentication systems and can be used with traditional VPN solutions without disruption.

CyberHive Connect also meets the stringent security requirements of most sectors, particularly those managing critical infrastructure or handling highly sensitive data. It includes quantum-safe cryptographic encryption algorithms, which not only adhere to, but exceed, current industry security standards and compliance requirements set by bodies such as NIST, ensuring future-proof security.

Locke adds, "While most security companies try to prevent bad things happening, CyberHive assumes they are happening and protects against them at an atomic level. This puts business back in control of their data. The phrase at the heart of our zero trust approach is ' Never Trust, Always Verify '.

"Cyber security has always been about building a bigger and stronger wall - with the enterprise always being behind the attacker in the cyber arms race. CyberHive takes a different approach by hiding the entry points and checking every transaction. How do you pick a lock that you cant see"

"We are re-imagining cyber security, by moving away from suggesting networks need protection through ' bigger walls and bigger locks, ' to a situation where, thanks to CyberHive Connect, potential cyber criminals cant even see the enterprise 'walls and gates' to attack."

CyberHive Connect is offered on a software as a service (SaaS) licencing model and is priced per device/per month, or larger enterprise deployments can be priced based on a fixed annual fee.

The entire cloud service is protected by CyberHive's patented 'Trusted Cloud' technology, helping detect breaches in seconds.

UK-headquartered CyberHive is ISO 27001 (Information Security Management Systems) certifie , Cyber Essentials Plus Certified and is an approved UK government G-Cloud supplier .