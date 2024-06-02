Boyd Homes Lists Apartments For Rent In Chesterfield, VA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHESTERFIELD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boyd Homes is pleased to announce that they list apartments for rent in Chesterfield, VA . Individuals interested in living in this area will find a selection of one- and two-bedroom apartment layouts at Marcella at Gateway. This luxurious apartment complex offers everything residents need to feel comfortable and at home.Boyd Homes built Marcella at Gateway to provide energy-efficient apartment homes that exude maximum style residents are proud to call home. The one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Chesterfield, VA, offer high-end finishes and a full-size washer and dryer in each unit for ultimate convenience. Residents will enjoy a well-designed apartment with plenty of space in the kitchen and bedrooms.In addition to providing residents with luxury apartments for rent in Chesterfield, VA, Marcella at Gateway features various amenities to further enhance the resident experience. Individuals can enjoy the resort-style pool with a pool-side outdoor lounge and grills. The complex features an oversized outdoor chess board, a fenced dog park for furry family members, a natural trail, and a state-of-the-art fitness center open to all residents. Dogs of all sizes, breeds, and cats are welcome in the apartments and throughout the complex.Anyone interested in learning about the apartments for rent in Chesterfield, VA, can find out more by visiting the Boyd Homes website or calling 1-804-799-9122.About Boyd Homes: Boyd Homes is a real estate developer and property management company serving North Carolina and Virginia for over 40 years. Individuals interested in living in these areas can find a variety of homes for sale and apartments for rent to guarantee they find something that suits their requirements. Their experienced team aims to help individuals find the perfect place to call home.

