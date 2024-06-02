Ukraine, Singapore Leaders Talk Prospects For Deepening Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore discussed the prospects of deepening relations between the two countries.

That's according to the president's post on Telegram , seen by Ukrinform.

During the meeting with the President of Singapore, Zelensky spoke of the preparation for the inaugural Global Peace Summit.“The participation of all countries that respect international law and seek to restore lasting peace is important,” the president stressed.

invites Singaporean investors to Ukraine Recovery Conferenc

"The prospects of deepening bilateral relations were also discussed separately. I thank Singapore for its clear stance on condemning Russian aggression, supporting sanctions pressure on Russia, and providing humanitarian aid," the head of state said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Zelensky arrived in Singapore on Saturday to participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference and hold a number of bilateral meetings on its sidelines.