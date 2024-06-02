Texas governor claims Trump found guilty by ‘kangaroo court’

(MENAFN) Texas Governor Greg Abbott has condemned the recent conviction of former President Donald as a motivated attack orchestrated by the incumbent US president, Joe Biden. Following a Manhattan jury's decision to find Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, Abbott denounced the trial as a sham and called for Biden's removal from office.



The conviction stems from allegations that Trump illegally concealed hush money payments made by his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to adult star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election. Despite Trump's denial of any involvement in an affair with Daniels, prosecutors argued that he sought to silence her to protect his image during the campaign.



In response to the verdict, Abbott took to social media to express his outrage, characterizing the trial as a "sham show trial" conducted by what he labeled a "Kangaroo Court." He accused Biden of weaponizing the justice system to target a political opponent, undermining the integrity of the judicial process and the democratic principles of fair governance.



Abbott's remarks reflect the broader criticism from Trump's fellow Republicans, who have rallied behind the former president in denouncing the conviction. As Trump's legal team prepares to appeal the verdict, the contentious nature of the trial underscores the deep political divisions and partisan tensions that continue to define American politics. Amidst calls for accountability and transparency, the fallout from Trump's conviction raises questions about the intersection of law, politics, and justice in the United States.

