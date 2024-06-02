(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Introducing the latest CuDry+ New Functional Fiber Bedding Series - the copper ion antibacterial fiber is a functional fiber that disrupts the physiological processes of bacteria and destroys their cell structure to deliver antibacterial effects. In general, copper ions exhibit antibacterial properties against a wide range of bacteria, fungi, and some viruses, including common pathogenic bacteria such as E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus pneumoniae, and more. The antibacterial knitted fabric used in the bedding is skin-friendly, breathable, and hypoallergenic, providing a soft and comfortable touch for a healthy sleep experience. It is not only aesthetically pleasing but also durable, offering a brand-new sensation for your skin. The product series has also passed national testing and certification, providing you and your family with the ultimate and direct skin-friendly defense!

Main Features of CuDry+ New Functional Fiber Bedding Series:

Long-lasting antibacterial function -Copper ions possess strong antibacterial properties and can effectively inhibit and kill bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms. Copper ion fiber textiles can reduce bacterial growth, thereby minimizing the risk of odor and bacterial infections.

Easy-drying and excellent breathability - Copper ion fibers have excellent breathability and moisture-wicking properties. The material structure allows for quick absorption and evaporation of sweat, helping to keep the skin dry and comfortable throughout sleep. Quick-drying bedding can dry in a short period of time, saving drying time, especially in humid environments like Hong Kong or during high humidity conditions in winter. This helps prevent bedding from becoming damp and moldy.

Anti-odor -Due to the antibacterial properties of copper ions, copper ion fiber textiles can reduce the odor generated from the interaction of sweat and bacteria. This makes them an ideal choice for the new generation of bedding.

Eco-friendly -Copper ion fiber textiles can reduce the reliance on chemical treatments and detergents by inhibiting bacterial growth, thus benefiting the environment. Additionally, due to their long-lasting effectiveness, copper ion fiber textiles often have a longer lifespan compared to conventional textiles, reducing waste and environmental impact.

International Certified Long-lasting Antibacterial Effect

The antibacterial effectiveness of copper ions in the CuDry+ New Functional Fiber Bedding Series is typically long-lasting* and not easily diminished by washing or usage. This allows copper ion fiber textiles to continuously exert their antibacterial properties during prolonged use.

It has been proven to have an antibacterial rate of over 86% or higher against Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Candida albicans.

(*National Standard GB/T 20944.3-2008)

It has been verified that this textile's evaporative rate (before washing) and moisture permeability (before washing) meet the designated moisture absorption and quick-drying performance standards.

(*National Standard GB/T 21655.1-2008)

*To ensure the optimal performance and effectiveness of the product, please follow the correct cleaning and usage instructions.

Empirical Testing Demonstrates the Superiority of CuDry+ Quick-drying Technology

In a practical test measuring the drying performance of antibacterial knitted blankets, CuDry+ antibacterial knitted blankets and regular knitted blankets were simultaneously placed in an environment at 24 degrees Celsius, and 50 mL of water were injected into each blanket.

After 20 minutes, empirical testing demonstrated that CuDry+ antibacterial knitted blankets with the latest quick-drying technology exhibited significantly superior moisture evaporation compared to regular knitted blankets.

Diverse Range of Product Selection Catering to Different Needs

The highly anticipated CuDry+ New Functional Fiber Bedding Series is about to make its grand debut! The first product to be introduced is the CuDry+ Copper Ion Quick-drying Antibacterial Knitted Blanket, which is now available for pre-order at all Casablanca stores, department store counters, and the eShop! For more information or to place a pre-order, please feel free to inquire with our staff.

[CuDry+ New Functional Fiber Bedding Series]

Antibacterial Knitted Blanket (A total of 4 pattern options)

Single to extra-large sizes, limited-time promotional price starting from $269 (Suggested retail price $1,199-$1,599)

Locations: all Casablanca official stores, department store counters and eShop

About Casablanca

Established in Hong Kong in 1993, Casablanca is a leading brand of bedding products, engaged in bedding design, production, and retailing. Casablanca Group Limited (incorporated in the Cayman Islands) has been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 23 November 2012. The Stock Code is 2223. Headquartered in Hong Kong, we uphold the 'fashion, creativity, functionality' design concept, dedicated to the research and promotion of healthy sleeping. We mainly operate three proprietary brands Casablanca, Casa Calvin and CASA-V, aiming to deliver stylish Scandinavian furniture with an Italian art style.

