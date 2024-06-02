EMRC Launches New Electronic Services For Radiation Protection

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) - The and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC), in collaboration with the of Digital and Entrepreneurship, has launched five new electronic services aimed at enhancing radiation protection.These services cover a broad spectrum of applications, including issuing institutional licenses for importing radioactive materials, facilitating osteoporosis screening centers and clinics, managing the import, export, re-export, transit, transport, and temporary storage of radioactive materials or radiological devices, and supporting centers and clinics in conducting radiological work, according to an EMRC statement.EMRC Chairman Ziad Saaida highlighted that this automation project marks a significant shift in the Commission's operations. It is designed to streamline procedures, improve service quality, simplify processes, reduce service access time, expedite transaction completion, provide updates on action taken, facilitate follow-up, enable electronic payments, and deliver permits and licenses remotely.Saaida also noted the introduction of new electronic channels for service delivery via the EMRC's website and the government's Sanad application.He expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the project implementation company, and the EMRC's team for their exceptional efforts and creativity in achieving this milestone.