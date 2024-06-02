(MENAFN) The Biden administration is currently undergoing a formal assessment to determine whether Ukraine should be granted permission to utilize United States-donated weapons for strikes deep within Russian territory, according to a report by the New York Times on Wednesday. The White House's deliberations come amid mounting concerns from Kiev regarding the limitations imposed on its military's use of weaponry beyond its claimed sovereignty, which Ukrainian officials argue undermines their defense capabilities. As Ukrainian forces face setbacks in their conflict with Russian adversaries, pressure is intensifying from senior Western figures to relax these restrictions.



Anonymous sources within the White House revealed to the Times that a rapid evaluation process is underway to formulate recommendations for President Joe Biden regarding this matter. The current restrictions were initially imposed to prevent further escalation of hostilities and mitigate the risk of direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. The potential policy shift could occur within the next two weeks, coinciding with Biden's upcoming in-person meetings with key allies. However, insiders cautioned that any reversal of the existing policy might not be formally announced, with changes possibly manifested through the initiation of American artillery strikes and missile launches targeting Russian military installations.



A separate report by Politico on the same day indicated that while a policy adjustment was being contemplated within the Biden administration, its implementation was not assured. The internal debate within the administration, as signaled by senior United States officials, reflects a nuanced approach to addressing the evolving dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reportedly been advocating for a reconsideration of the restrictions, emphasizing the need for the United States government to adapt to changing circumstances in the region. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby has similarly emphasized the evolving nature of America's support for Ukraine, suggesting a willingness to reassess and adjust policies as necessary.

