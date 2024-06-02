Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark, Pema Khandu Set To Return As CM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The recent Arunachal Pradesh assembly election has unveiled the BJP's continued dominance in the state, securing a win in 10 seats and maintaining a lead in 23 out of 50 seats declared so far. As the Election Commission of India released updates on Sunday, the BJP maintained a steady lead, leaving the National People's Party (NPEP) behind with six constituencies in its favour.

The BJP's success in Arunachal Pradesh can be attributed to various factors, including a weakened opposition, particularly the Congress, plagued by internal strife and defections. The party's stronghold in the region has been evident since the 2019 assembly elections, where it clinched a total of 41 seats, paving the way for Pema Khandu's appointment as Chief Minister.

In the current election, the BJP's dominance is reaffirmed as it continues to maintain a significant lead in the assembly seats, reflecting the party's popularity among the electorate. With the final results expected to be declared shortly, anticipation looms over Pema Khandu's reappointment as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, along with his council of ministers.

The BJP's rise in Arunachal Pradesh has been marked by defections from other parties, consolidating its position as a formidable political force in the state. As the counting of votes progresses, the BJP's stronghold remains evident, setting the stage for another term in office.