Deputy PM, EU Foreign Policy Chief Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

Singapore: Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy H E Josep Borrell, on the sidelines of Shangri-La Dialogue, in Singapore, on Friday.

The meeting discussed topics of shared concern, especially the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli war on Gaza, in addition to Qatar's role in mediation efforts and keenness to a ceasefire and halting the war on Gaza.