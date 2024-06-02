Minister Of Public Health And Counterparts Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: of Public H E Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari held bilateral meetings with Palestinian Minister of Health H E Dr. Maged Abu Ramadan; Sudan's Minister of Health H E Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim; Morocco's Minister of Health and Social Protection H E Dr. Khalid Ait Taleb; Turkiye's Minister of Health H E Dr. Fahrettin Koca; and Kazakhstan's Minister of Health H E Dr. Akmaral Alnazarova. The meetings were held on the sidelines of the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva. The meetings dealt with health-related cooperation and relations and means to boost them, in addition to key topics discussed by WHA. Dr. Al Kuwari also attended a dinner banquet hosted by the GCC Health Council for Their Excellencies the Ministers of Health and Heads of Delegations of the GCC countries participating in WHA.

