Qatar To Participate In International Labour Conference In Geneva

Doha, Qatar: A delegation from Qatar is attending the 112th International Labour conference in Geneva, Switzerland, from June 3 to 14 with experts from the Ministry of Labour. The Qatar delegation will attend the plenary sessions and the technical committee meetings for a two-week period.
The conference will examine the Director-General's report from the International Labour Organization titled 'A Renewed Social Contract' as well as reviewing workers conditions in the occupied Arab territories. It will also define the responsibilities of the conference committees which address various specialised topics such as membership, standards, finance, new standards, public affairs, decent work, and the care economy.
