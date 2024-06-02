(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) --



1960 -- The Amir Abdullah Al-Salem signed decrees of the penal code and procedural criminal trial law, as well as of penal courts and procedures.

1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree formulating Kuwait's Municipality's statute.

1965 -- Al-Seyassah newspaper was issued as a weekly edition.

1991 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah issued a decree annulling the National Council and calling on voters to elect members of parliament (National Assembly).

1993 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) recorded a tremor in Al-Manageesh area southwest of the country, measuring 4.7 points on the Richter scale.

1998 -- National Assembly approved a draft law submitted by cabinet to protect national workforce, encouraging Kuwaitis to seek work at the private sector, with 39 MPs voting in favor of the law with only three objecting votes.

2000 -- Kuwaiti musician Abdurrahman Al-Buaijan passed away at the age of 61.

2002 -- The United Nations officially recognized the Kuwait Environment Protection Society and registers it as a Kuwaiti NGO.

2007 -- Al-Jarida is issued as a daily political newspaper with Khaled Hilal Al-Mutairi as its Editor-in-Chief.

2009 -- Kuwait Fire Services Directorate (KFSD) put into commission the 90-meter Bronto Skylift ladder, the highest in the world, and the only one of its kind in the Middle East.

2009 -- Youssef Ibrahim Al-Ghanem passed away at the age of 86; Kuwaiti dignitary and founder of Al-Ghanem Company, specialized in transport.

2016 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed with Tunisia a KD 22-million loan to fund water and irrigation projects.

2017 -- Kuwait wins a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council after clinching 188 out of 192 votes.

2019 -- KFAED signed with Jordan a loan agreement worth USD two million to cover cancer treatment expenses for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

2020 -- Retired Major General Salem Al-Surour passed away at age of 74; considered one of the heroes of the Kuwaiti resistance during the Iraqi invasion for leading Kuwaiti troops during the "bridge battle".

2022 -- The Ministry of Social Affairs and Work announced Kuwait's donations during the holy month of Ramadhan exceeding KD 53 million. (end)

