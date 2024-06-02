BA Opens Luxury Lounge At Lagos Airport

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Nigeria: British Airways has unveiled its elegantly revamped lounge at Lagos Airport, marking the completion of a six-month renovation project.



This expansive 360-square-meter area has been thoughtfully arranged to maximize comfort, offering an enhanced dining and relaxation experience. The lounge showcases stunning local artworks from Akoje Gallery, adding a touch of cultural richness.

Upon entering through the impressive glass-fronted doorway, visitors are greeted with a sophisticated, modern setting. The lounge is segmented into various areas tailored to meet the diverse needs of travelers.

Guests looking to enjoy a meal before their flight to London will appreciate the self-service dining section, which features a plethora of freshly prepared local and British-inspired dishes.



In a nod to its connection with Nigeria, British Airways has initiated a collaboration with Akoje Gallery, co-founded by Maro Itoje and Khalil Akar, to present an evolving art exhibition within the lounge. The inaugural exhibition, titled 'New Beginnings', aligns with the lounge's opening and includes pieces from several notable artists.

The menu rotates frequently to provide variety. Additionally, a new bar area has been introduced where travelers can enjoy expertly mixed cocktails, fine wines, soft drinks, and even champagne and canapés for those flying First Class.

The lounge also features a tranquil area with day beds for relaxation, alongside a main seating area furnished with comfortable sofas and table clusters. For business travelers, enhanced amenities such as new printing facilities are available.

Calum Laming, Chief Customer Officer at British Airways, expressed the airline's commitment to improving the customer experience from the ground up, stating that the lounge's redesign is crucial to their global strategy to elevate passenger experiences across their international lounges.

“We're delighted to open our doors to this stunning lounge in Lagos and we're confident customers will enjoy spending time in this cleverly created space.”

The newly renovated Lagos lounge at British Airways is now accessible to passengers flying in Club World (business) and First Class, along with Silver and Gold Executive Club Members.

Khalil Akar, Co-founder of Akoje Gallery, adds:“We are honoured to partner with British Airways and give local Nigerian artists the chance to showcase their talents in the brand-new Lagos lounge. We hope British Airways passengers enjoy the immersion in Nigerian culture and the artists' contribution to their local art community.”

British Airways maintains a daily service between London Heathrow and Lagos. Flight BA75 departs from London Heathrow at 11:50 and arrives in Lagos at 18:15. The return flight, BA74, leaves Lagos at 22:45 and lands in London at 05:25 the following day.



The flights are serviced by the airline's most modern aircraft, the 787-10, which offers passengers a choice of four cabin classes: First, Club World (business), World Traveller Plus (premium economy), and World Traveller (economy).



