'Bidna Iyak' Initiative Launches Women Empowerment Podcast, Training Programme

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Being the first to empower women motorcyclists in Jordan, the“Bidna Iyak” initiative expands its operations to include a women empowerment podcast featuring inspiring stories about leading women.

Speaking with The Jordan Times on Thursday, founder of the“Bidna Iyak” initiative, Mohammad Zarka, said that“the Bidna Iyak initiative today supports a new project called Bdna Eyaki Qaweyeh”,

He noted that the project includes a women empowerment podcast, trainings for women in local communities, in addition to other activities aimed to celebrate and champion women.

Further, he added that the training provided for females include: Self-defence, printing education, scooter driving lessons, e-marketing and social media.