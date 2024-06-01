Min. Boushehri: National Cadres Evoke Pride

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- of Electricity, Water and Dr. Mahmoud Boushehri has affirmed that the national cadres evoke pride for the State of Kuwait and the Ministry.

Speaking while inspecting the East and West Doha power and water desalination stations, the minister affirmed the necessity to increase attention to the national cadres and enable them shoulder responsibilities in full.

The minister during his inspection tour met with the stations' managers and checked the preparedness for power and water supplies this summer.

Wael Khamees, the director of the East Doha station, briefed the minister about work at the site noting that its daily electricity output amounts to 910 megawatts in addition to 42 million imperial gallons of water.

At the West Doha station, the acting director Mohammad Al-Shemmari also made a presentation about the facility, mentioning that its daily production of power amounts to 2,390 megawatts. He has also indicated that it produces 170 million imperial gallons a day. (end)

tib









MENAFN01062024000071011013ID1108284580