Georgia-India FTA Talks May Begin Post-Elections

Georgia has formally approached the of India to initiate negotiations toward a bilateral free trade agreement, according to a knowledgeable source.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, stated that Georgian officials recently requested India sign a joint declaration to commence official trade talks between the two nations, reported BS.

The source added that India's Department of Commerce is currently evaluating Georgia's proposal.

However, a final decision on whether to proceed with the negotiations is likely to be deferred until the conclusion of India's general elections, the source indicated.

This suggests any potential trade dialogue may be put on hold temporarily due to the present electoral cycle in India.

Though this outreach from Tbilisi represents a new formal overture, the prospect of a free trade pact between India and Georgia is not an entirely new notion.

Discussions around such an agreement have been ongoing for over seven years, according to the source familiar with the matter.

